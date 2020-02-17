AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,300 ($96.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,666.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,335.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

