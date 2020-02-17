AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,300 ($96.03) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,666.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,335.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

