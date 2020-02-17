B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

PVG opened at $7.41 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

