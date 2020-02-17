Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €180.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Linde stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Linde has a 52 week low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 52 week high of €200.60 ($233.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €190.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

