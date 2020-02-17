Barrington Research Comments on Pluralsight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pluralsight in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Pluralsight’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $18.66 on Monday. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 530.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

