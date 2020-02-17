Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $16.90 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

