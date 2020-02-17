Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.89 ($95.22).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €77.37 ($89.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.56. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

