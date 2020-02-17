BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lowered by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 416,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 177,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

