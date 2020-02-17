Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $35.60 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

