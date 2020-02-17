Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 527,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3,800.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.