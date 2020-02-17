Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $488.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.34 million and the highest is $496.00 million. Belden posted sales of $587.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Belden’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 57.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter.

BDC stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

