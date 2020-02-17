Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €156.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.69 ($168.25).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.22. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

