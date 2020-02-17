BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,898 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

