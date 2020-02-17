BidaskClub Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

American Software stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. American Software has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.03 million, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in American Software by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

