BidaskClub Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.