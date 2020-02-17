BidaskClub Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

