BidaskClub Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLNE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CLNE stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

