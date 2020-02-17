BidaskClub Upgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,213,079 shares of company stock valued at $122,493,570 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.