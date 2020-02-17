Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.25 ($40.99).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Friday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($40.63). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -690.00.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.