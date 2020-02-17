Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.