Biomerica, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRA. ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

