BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.25.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

