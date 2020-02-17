BMO Capital Markets Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$56.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at C$53.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.