Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.87. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

