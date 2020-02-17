Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.44.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.23 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

