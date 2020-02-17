Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

