Brokerages Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $965.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.70 million to $978.99 million. Workday reported sales of $788.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $44,215,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $196.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

