Brokers Issue Forecasts for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.27 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

