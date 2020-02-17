Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $984.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

