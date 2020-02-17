Brokers Set Expectations for MakeMyTrip Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MakeMyTrip’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,284,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,306,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100,065 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 177,738 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

