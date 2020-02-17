Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) & Spirit MTA REIT (NASDAQ:SMTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit MTA REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit N/A N/A N/A Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats Spirit MTA REIT on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.