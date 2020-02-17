BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $152.80

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.80 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153.88 ($2.02), with a volume of 1360050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($2.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

