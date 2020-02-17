California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 40,134 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

PTLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

