California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Range Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter.

RRC stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

