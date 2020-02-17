California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Nanometrics worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $984.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.