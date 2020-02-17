California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,285 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 495.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 448,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 168,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of News stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. News Corp has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

