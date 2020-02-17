California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,448 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

