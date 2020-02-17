Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

