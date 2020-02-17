Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

CJNK stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

