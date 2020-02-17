Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $336,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

