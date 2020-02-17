Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,931 Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWTR opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

