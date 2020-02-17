Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

