Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $171.38 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

