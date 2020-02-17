Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 290.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

