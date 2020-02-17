Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $120.45 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

