Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2,628.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

MTCH opened at $76.50 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

