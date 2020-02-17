Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN opened at $59.73 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

