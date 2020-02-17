Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 43.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE AWF opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.