Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $648.65 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $399.57 and a 52 week high of $636.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.55.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

