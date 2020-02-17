Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 38.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

